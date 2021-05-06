Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Nail Salon Date Turns Into a Must-See "Couples" Photo

Who needs helicopters, champagne or roses when spas exist?
As Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell continue to give their relationship a second chance, the couple decided to get some R&R at a New York City nail salon.
In a photo captured by close friend Wilton Speight, the pair was seen enjoying a little pedicure at Glosslab in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood on May 5. Rachael kept things casual in a white sweatshirt and black leggings while Matt sported an ABC Food Tours hat, jacket and shorts.
"Couples that @GlossLab together…" Wilton wrote on his photo as the Bachelor Nation duo posed for a shot while wearing facial coverings.
It's another sign that these two are nailing the second try at their romance after millions of viewers watched Matt deliver his final rose to Rachael during The Bachelor finale in March.
The pair didn't follow the traditional Bachelor path by getting engaged in the final episode, though, and fans quickly learned that Matt called off the relationship after racially insensitive photos of Rachael resurfaced online. She would apologize for her past actions.
In an interview with WSJ Magazine published on May 5, Matt explained his decision to ultimately get back with Rachael.
"I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner—especially if that woman isn't Black—[is] to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black," Matt explained. "It's on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist. And I think it's unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better."
And since reuniting, Matt and Rachael's romance has truly bloomed away from cameras, a source revealed to E! News.
"Matt and Rachael talk every day and have seen each other multiple times in the last few weeks," the insider explained. "They reconnected while spending a whole week together in Orange County, Calif."
As they continue to pop up together in various cities, Matt understands that fans will continue to remain invested.
"It is what it is," he previously told E! News. "You're on a TV show and that's the reality of it. It was a great life experience and I'm really excited about what's next and a lot of impactful things that I'm working [on] in the community."