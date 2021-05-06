Pete Davidson Reveals the "Key" to Relationships Amid Phoebe Dynevor Romance

Need some dating advice? Pete Davidson is here with some sage wisdom.
During the May 6 episode of The Breakfast Club, the comedian, who's caught the eye of everyone from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale, shared how he approaches someone he's interested in.
"I am just very, very honest," Davidson said. "I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on—not even their best self—but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know? So, I just, off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens.' And that can either be a lot for someone…or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff."
In the same vein, the Saturday Night Live star also isn't into playing games, like holding off on texting a crush until a certain amount of time has passed.
"No, if I'm into you, I'm really into you," he added. "It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there's enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, 'Hey, there's something wrong today.' 'Hey, I'm really happy today.' Communication's really key.'
Speaking of which, Davidson is fine with having some space in a relationship and doesn't think it's necessary for couples to talk to each other every day when they're busy.
"If you trust and love the person, they're doing their thing whatever, I think as long as you guys keep in touch or can understand each other, I think you'll be fine," he said. "That would be my advice."
Davidson speaks from quite a bit of experience. He was previously engaged to Grande for four months until their 2018 split. He also dated Cazzie David, Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley.
Recently, Davidson has sparked romance rumors with Phoebe Dynevor. Reports about the 27-year-old King of Staten Island alum and the 26-year-old Bridgerton actress spread in March after Page Six wrote they'd been seen spending time together in both the U.S. and England. Then, Davison added more fuel to the fiery speculation by noting he's "with my celebrity crush" during an April Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students.
And while the pair has yet to confirm a romance, they were photographed with their arms around each other later that month and have even been spotted wearing matching necklaces that appeared to feature their shared initials "PD."
"He's very into Phoebe and has been flying back and forth from NYC to the UK any chance he gets," a source told E! News. "He doesn't mind, because he's very excited about spending time with her. She's getting to know him and loving this attention. They've spent a few weekends together being low key and hanging out in England. He's making a huge effort to go back and forth. When they aren't together, they are on the phone and can't get enough. She thinks he's funny and very charming. She's enjoying herself."