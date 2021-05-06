Is James Kennedy Ready to Propose to Raquel Leviss?! See His Surprising Answer

Is Vanderpump Rules resident bad boy James Kennedy ready to settle down?
Former boss Lisa Vanderpump at least certainly thinks so! In this hilarious preview from tonight's Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, James hints at his future with girlfriend Raquel Leviss.
Fellow dinner guest comedian Jim Jeffries describes his own wedding day faux pas, before asking whether women prefer grand proposals.
"I think I would have liked a bigger proposal than I had," host Lisa admits next to husband Ken Todd. "I was on my back just kind of making out with him, and he said, 'I would never ask you to marry me because I know you don't want to get married,' and I said, 'Ask me anyways.'" Lisa jokes that that Ken "bought cheapest ring he could find."
"It was the only one I could afford!" Ken counters.
Yet this only leads to Lisa encouraging James to get engaged himself.
"You won't find anyone else that's more on your side than that girl," Lisa gushes over Raquel.
James admits it has been on his mind: "Well can you keep a secret?" he started. "I love Raquel so much, you know that. She really has helped me, and you've seen everything she's stuck by me with. I really couldn't imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. I think I'm going to ask her to marry me."
Lisa is overjoyed. "You are?! I love that!" she coos. "That will be the best decision you've ever made. Practice on me! I want to make sure you get this right...because you get so many things wrong."
Find out how James is planning to propose to Raquel in the sweet sneak peek!