Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call for Vaccine Equity in Honor of Son Archie's Birthday

While celebrating son Archie Harrison's birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also hoping to help those most in need.
As royal fans may know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy turns 2 on May 6, and in honor of Archie, the couple is calling for effective change and even distribution when it comes to administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a statement issued from their Archewell Foundation, the pair expressed gratitude for the public's ongoing kindness and charity, especially when it came to their son Archie.
"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday," the statement read. "Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it the most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."
This year, in the toddler's honor, the couple is asking for support specifically towards increasing access to more vaccines worldwide, especially in under-developed countries.
"While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer," the statement continued. "As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start."
The Archewell Foundation, founded by the Duke and Duchess in October 2020, is an organization that serves with the purpose of uplifting communities by partnering with other organizations to administer cultural change.
For more information on how you can support or donate, you can visit their website.