Check Out the Adorable and "Kind" Charity T-Shirt Benefitting Red Nose Day 2021

NBC's seventh annual Red Nose Day marks a monumental anniversary in the efforts to end childhood poverty. On Thursday, May 27, 2021, fans and A-listers alike will virtually come together for a night of music, comedy and fun to support kids in underserved communities. Over the past year, hunger and poverty levels in the United States have reached record highs amid the coronavirus pandemic, so Red Nose Day comes at a crucial moment in this country's time of need.

In addition to getting a digital red nose, fans can support Red Nose Day and Comic Relief US (the organization behind the annual benefit) by purchasing a special limited edition T-shirt featuring a reimagined custom cover of Charlie Mackesy's New York Times bestselling book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the new unisex tees showing a young boy and his Red-Nosed pal, the mole, sitting in a tree. "What do you want to be when you grow up?" the mole asks.

"Kind," replies the boy. A second shirt is also available that reads, "What do you want to be when you grow up? 'Kind,' said the Girl."