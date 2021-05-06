Henry Cavill's Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Shares Rare Glimpse Into Their Romance With New Photo

Watch : Henry Cavill Introduces "Super Sweet 16" Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

It's a bird, it's a plane...no, it's just a super birthday shout-out for Henry Cavill, courtesy of his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

To celebrate her love's 38th year, the Legendary Entertainment vice president took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the couple—wearing their masks amid the pandemic—overlooking the city. Alongside the selfie, Natalie wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to my birthday boy."

The post came less than a month after Henry and Natalie made their relationship Instagram official. On April 10, the Man of Steel actor shared a photo of the duo playing an intense game of chess. As he captioned the snapshot, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Or maybe he was just going easy on her? After reposting the image, Natalie joked, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"