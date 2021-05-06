Mark Wahlberg Honors Late Mom Alma on What Would Have Been Her 79th Birthday

Just a few weeks after his mom Alma Wahlberg passed away, Mark Wahlberg honored her on what would have been her 79th birthday.
On Thursday, May 6, the Wahlburgers star shared a sweet photo of himself alongside his late mom on Instagram with the caption, "Happy birthday mommy."
Fellow stars and fans flooded the comment section with love and support. Actor Iko Uwais posted a collection of heart, prayer hands and uplifting hands emojis. Actress Octavia Spencer chimed in with a heart and a sad-face emoji.
One fan commented, "Thank you for sharing your mom with us. She brought joy to our lives just as you and your brothers brought joy to hers."
Mark, along with his sibling Donnie Wahlberg, announced their mother's passing on April 18. The family matriarch passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with dementia.
The recent tribute comes just weeks after the Patriots Day actor posted a family photo with Alma, wife Rhea and their four children Ella, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12, and Grace, 11, to honor his late mom's legacy as a grandma.
As fans may recall, Alma Wahlberg made frequent appearances on A&E's reality television series, Wahlburgers, which aired from 2014 to 2019. The series centered around the titular chain of bars and restaurants owned by brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg.
Their mom often made audiences smile with her lighthearted candor and by calling each of her sons her "favorite." Only when the others weren't around, of course.