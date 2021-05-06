10 Last-Minute Gift Ideas to Say 'Thank You' On Mother’s Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Stuck on ideas for Mum? Don't stress!

We get it, shopping for the woman who has given us so much is hard. What gift can ever express enough thanks for all the times she's been there for us? Nothing can compare, but we can always give just a small token of our appreciation that says ‘Thanks, Mum' from the heart.

Why not treat her to a reoccurring subscription of goodies that will shower her with love for months to come? Or prepare her for the cooler season with a plush, snuggly blanket, perfect for curling up on the couch with. If nothing tickles her fancy, you can't go wrong with a lovely box of chocolates either.

From last-minute beauty buys, to skin-enhancing saviors and ‘treat yourself' indulgences, we've compiled a list of our favourite gifts available to purchase before Mother's Day. Now hop to it!