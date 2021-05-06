10 Last-Minute Gift Ideas to Say 'Thank You' On Mother’s Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Stuck on ideas for Mum? Don't stress!
We get it, shopping for the woman who has given us so much is hard. What gift can ever express enough thanks for all the times she's been there for us? Nothing can compare, but we can always give just a small token of our appreciation that says ‘Thanks, Mum' from the heart.
Why not treat her to a reoccurring subscription of goodies that will shower her with love for months to come? Or prepare her for the cooler season with a plush, snuggly blanket, perfect for curling up on the couch with. If nothing tickles her fancy, you can't go wrong with a lovely box of chocolates either.
From last-minute beauty buys, to skin-enhancing saviors and ‘treat yourself' indulgences, we've compiled a list of our favourite gifts available to purchase before Mother's Day. Now hop to it!
Retreat Yourself Box Subscription
For when Mum needs a moment to herself, this decadent box will be her sanctuary. Filled with over $200 worth of health and wellness goodies that rotate month-to-month, there will always be something new to enjoy as her subscription rolls on. There's even a Seasonal Wellness Magazine filled with articles, recipes, workouts and tips and tricks included!
Jurlique Exclusive Edition Jurlique Blend Hand Cream
Give Mum a helping hand this Mother's Day with this soft, silky blend from Jurlique. Infused with their signature Radiance Blend of Rose, Lavender, Calendula and Marshmallow Root extracts which leaves hands velvety and radiant, we also love the pastel green, floral box as an extra special touch. Also available instore!
Bondi Sands Mama's Bundle
For any Mum who loves that sun-kissed, glowy look, this gift bundle is better than a trip to Byron. Whisk her away to somewhere sunnier with this stellar value set containing Liquid Gold Self Tanning Foam, Everyday Liquid Gold Dry Oil and a handy Self Tanning Mitt. Also available instore individually for a quick pickup.
Cadbury Roses Limited Edition Box
Don't forget the Roses! To celebrate everybody's favourite chocolate (and family member) Cadbury has partnered with Aboriginal artist Michelle Kerrin to design a limited-edition Cadbury Roses gift box. Titled ‘Meye', the artwork celebrates the birthmothers, stepmothers, aunts, grandmothers, sisters and other maternal figures in our family units and communities. Pick it up at your favourite grocery store.
The Beauty Chef Radiance Ritual x Dinosaur Designs
Love begins from the inside, and thus this limited-edition kit is the ultimate gift of health and wellbeing for Mum. This chic kit includes The Beauty Chef's best-selling GLOW Inner Beauty power with a lovingly crafted Dinosaur Designs resin teaspoon—so mum can create a sacred self-care ritual each morning.
Stylish Hound Coral Bay Swim Jacket
Don't forget the fur mamas! Treat your paw parent to the ultimate stylish gift for their baby—an ultra-chic doggy life vest, of course. This stylish jacket assists your dog's swimming skills and safety, whilst looking seriously stylish at the same time, and is available in 5 sizes to suit every dog.
Waterpik Cordless Select
Ultra-clean, healthy teeth? Not the usual gift you'd think of for Mum, but trust us, it's the one she never knew she needed. This super-portable dental accessory features a magnetic 4-hour USB charging system, ultra quiet operation, waterproof design, and global voltage. Also available from Chemist Warehouse for a quick, last-minute gift!
All for Love Moon and Star Sterling Silver Gold Plated Necklace
Show Mum she's your stars, moon and everything the universe could ever offer with this gorgeous, dainty necklace. The double necklet style is perfect for layering, and housed in a convenient, stylish gift box for easy gifting. Also available with Amazon Prime for quick delivery!
Biologi Limited Edition Mother's Day Gift Pack
We love a pre-packed gift! This last-minute wonder is packed with active skincare products that work faster to give more noticeable, longer lasting results. Including the cult favorite Bc Cleanser, every time she uses her skincare or looks in the mirror, she'll be reminded of just how much she's appreciated!
The Reject Shop Plush Throw with Pom Poms
What's better than a snuggly hug from Mum? This blanket. Extra thick, extra plush and extra cute with its pom pom detailing, this gift in the perfect finishing touch to a basket of goodies or a last-minute present. Pop on down to your local store and pick it up on the way to lunch!
