Why the Set of Something Borrowed Was Such a Hotbed of Romance and 18 More Film Secrets

1. What a gift. One of producer Molly Smith's six sisters was the one to give her Emily Giffin's 2004 novel about the messiest of love triangles, "and I loved it," Smith told Collider of reading the best-seller and its 2005 follow-up, Something Blue. So when she and Hilary Swank "formed our company and were building a slate of projects, I told her about the books and gave them to her. We just fell in love with it and went after the rights. It's a really neat thing to be able to take something from the book, all the way to the screen. It was our first time doing that."



2. The project surpassed all of Giffin's expectations. "I'd been sort of warned by other authors that it can be a nightmare process: 'You won't be consulted,' or 'You won't like what they do,'" she told E!. "But it was just the opposite experience for me. The producers were actually here filming The Blind Side in Atlanta right around the time that they bought Something Borrowed and they called and said, 'Would you like to have dinner?' And we just really hit it off and became friends."



She was fine with whatever changes needed to occur to translate the story on film "as long as we remain true to the characters," she continued. Her one slight quibble: In the book, straitlaced Rachel and her pal Ethan were entirely platonic whereas in the film he professes his love. "I remember kind of fighting back against that and saying, 'No, I believe in female and male friendships,'" said Giffin. "But at the end of the day, I recognized that we needed more tension in the third act."