We Dare You Not to Laugh at RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under's Snatch Game

The Snatch Game has gone Down Under.
In this exclusive clip ahead of Saturday, May 8's all-new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, the Australian and New Zealand-based queens debut some hilarious celebrity impressions (and American accents) for the always popular Drag Race main challenge. For starters, there's Karen from Finance, who chooses to portray Dolly Parton.
"Well, hi there," Karen says after RuPaul introduces her. "Thank youuu." While Karen certainly looks the part, her accent could use some work. Yes, she is attempting a Southern accent. However, it doesn't really sound like Dolly's Tennessee twang.
Still, we applaud her effort. Another queen to try an American accent? Coco Jumbo.
"Blame it on the juice," RuPaul notes while introducing Coco's impression. "Lizzo is here. Girl, how you feeling?"
Coco impresses by whipping out an American accent while declaring, "I feel good as hell." Not only does she sound American, but she also has an appropriate Lizzo pun. Well played, Coco.
Unfortunately, not every queen has a stellar start in the Snatch Game. Like Karen, Elektra Shock looks the part while impersonating Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara. Yet, when it comes time to speak, she utters complete nonsense.
"Well, you know what they say, Ru," she comments. "You can't have all the pigeons, but when you do, they're probably Italian."
Even though Catherine's Moira Rose character is known for unique mantras, they still make sense. Even RuPaul responds, "Did she just say, ‘You can't have all the pigeons, but when you do, they're usually Italian?'"
Sorry, Elektra.
Still, it is Kita Mean who struggles the most at the start of the challenge. First of all, Kita's Dr. Seuss impression looks more like an elderly Pee-wee Herman. To make matters worse, she struggles to successfully rhyme like the author.
"Well, RuPaul they're absolutely delicious," she says when asked if she likes green eggs and ham. "But if you ask me one more question I may try and make myself your missus."
This answer leaves judge and comedian Rhys Nicholson cringing. Catch all of this and more in the exclusive clip above.
You can find RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under on WOW Presents Plus.