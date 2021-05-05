Meghan Markle Wins Another Legal Victory Against British Tabloid Over Letter to Dad

Meghan Markle has won another victory against a British tabloid after filing a lawsuit over its publication of excerpts from a private letter she wrote her estranged father.
On Wednesday, May 6, a London High Court judge issued a summary judgment in the Duchess of Sussex's favor regarding an outstanding issue of who owns copyright to the five-page, handwritten letter.
The Mail on Sunday published parts of it in February 2019. The letter was provided by Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle. She wrote it in August 2018, two months after her and Prince Harry's wedding, which he did not attend due to illness. Thomas had told the U.K. tabloid The Sun, which was not part of the lawsuit, that the last time he spoke to his daughter was in a phone call just after the nuptials.
In fall 2019, the duchess sued the newspaper's publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited, over the publication of the letter excerpts, seeking damages for misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act of 2018. She won most of her lawsuit this past February. The High Court judge issued a summary judgment in Meghan's favor of her claim for misuse of private information, saying the duchess "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the Letter would remain private."
In March, the High Court ordered ANL to pay Meghan 90% of her estimated $1.88 million in legal expenses. She was awarded 450,000 pounds ($625,000) as an interim payment. In his latest judgment, the judge ordered the publisher to pay the remaining 10% of her estimated legal expenses.
The judge wrote at the time that the issue of copyright ownership of the letter was still outstanding due to possible involvement of senior aides. In the past, the publisher's lawyers argued that the letter was co-authored by Jason Knauf, Harry and Meghan's former communications secretary, and that it was possible the Crown could own the copyright.
But ultimately, no royal aides nor any royals themselves claimed ownership of the letter. At Wednesday's hearing, Meghan's attorney said Jason's lawyers confirmed he "did not draft, and has never claimed to have drafted, any parts of the electronic draft or the letter and would never have asserted copyright over any of their content," adding, "In our client's view, it was the duchess's letter alone," Sky News reported.
Meghan's lawyer have also claimed in past filings for the case that the duchess first wrote a draft of the letter on her iPhone and shared it with Harry and Jason "for support, as this was a deeply painful process that they had lived through with her." Meghan's attorney told the court on Wednesday that Jason had "suggested that a reference to Mr Markle's ill-health be included," which she did, but that he "did not suggest any specific wording."
The publisher's lawyer said at the hearing on Wednesday that it was a "matter of regret" that Jason had not made clear he was not the author of the letter sooner and that as soon as the company heard his account, it indicated it would not oppose summary judgment in this case, BBC News reported.
The outlet added that ANL is still trying to appeal the judge's February ruling. The group is also appealing an order stemming from that decision that states The Mail on Sunday must publish a front-page statement about Meghan winning her copyright claim against the newspaper.