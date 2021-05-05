John Cameron Mitchell Teases How the Joe Exotic Miniseries Differs From Netflix's Docu-Series

Watch : "Tiger King" Star Joe Exotic's Memoir Exclusive

A role worth auditioning for.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, John Cameron Mitchell opened up about his highly anticipated portrayal of Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel. Back in April, it was announced that the Hedwig and the Angry Inch writer and star would be starring opposite Kate McKinnon in UCP's Joe Exotic miniseries.

The 58-year-old actor, who currently plays Aidy Bryant's boss on Shrill, said he was "very excited" to tackle the wild role. In fact, John even compared Joe Exotic to his Shrill character Gabe as he's "also a boss from Hell."

As he continued, John noted that he jumped at the chance to audition for the headline-making character, even though he hadn't auditioned for a part in some time. "I haven't auditioned for something in 25 years," he exclusively told E! News. "I thought, 'Here's a role that's worth auditioning for.' You know, this is a crazy enough role to sink my teeth into. So, I'm over the moon."