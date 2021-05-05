You'll Get Nostalgic Watching the First Trailer for Paramount+'s Rugrats Series

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

The babies are back.

On Wednesday, May 5, Paramount+ released the first trailer for their reimagining of Nickelodeon's beloved children's animated series, Rugrats. And, as the new trailer below teases, there will be a lot of adventures outside of the playpen when the show drops on May 27.

Once more, the now CG-animated series follows Tommy (E.G. Daily), Chuckie (Nancy Cartwright), Susie (Cree Summer), Angelica (Cheryl Chase) and twins Phil and Lil (Kath Soucie) as they explore the world from an incredibly creative point of view. Case in point: The reimagining is seen parodying Jurassic Park. Not only is Tommy spotted being chased by a dinosaur, but he also declares, "Hold onto your buttholes."

Fingers crossed Reptar swoops in to save the day! Rugrats first debuted in August 1991 and went on to become a mega-popular franchise for Nickelodeon. In addition to a TV show, Rugrats inspired three hit films, merchandise and so much more. After 13 years and nine seasons, Rugrats signed off in August 2004.