Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

(Baby) boy meets world—well, in a few months.

Danielle Fishel took to Instagram on May 5 to announce she and her husband Jensen Karp are expecting their second child. The news came on a very special day as it also marked the actress' 40th birthday.

"F O R T Y!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life."

In the message, the Boy Meets World alum reflected on her life so far. "I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security," she continued. "Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time. I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2."

The Topanga star then shared her "birthday wish" for all of her followers, asking them to "tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might."