Mark Wahlberg and More Stars Who Underwent Drastic Physical Transformations For a Role

Watch : Mark Wahlberg Gained 20 Pounds in 3 Weeks for Movie Role

Hollywood is known for the glitz and glamour...but that's not always the case!

Mark Wahlberg recently reminded pop culture fans that certain movie roles require dramatic transformations and enormous dedication. On Monday, May 3, the 49-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a side-by-side of his drastic body change.

The Oscar-nominated star showed off the toned physique he's known for in one snapshot, while another image displayed his 20-pound weight gain for his upcoming film, Stu.

"From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now," The Fighter actor wrote, adding a sweet shout-out to his chef, Lawrence Duran. "Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking."

Mark's post received many comments, including a cheeky one from his wife of over a decade, Rhea. "And it looks just as hot in person baby [red heart emoji]," she replied.

"I think you look just as good on the left as you do on the right," Dr. Oz responded, with Mario Lopez adding, "Yo. You wear mad chubby well homie!"