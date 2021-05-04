The Best Budget-Friendly Mother’s Day Presents to Gift This Sunday

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time to celebrate all the Mums!
Mums come in many different shapes and forms. The OG Mum, a favourite Aunty, Grandmas, motherly figures and even paw parents—Sunday 9th March is for all of them. There's no gift of greeting card that could possibly show all the love we have for them, but sometimes a small gift (especially on Mother's Day) can be a meaningful and loving gesture.
You don't have to spend the earth on the woman who would move mountains for you; a small, thoughtful token of your appreciation needn't blow the bank. Knowing what to gift can be a stressful process, so sit back and relax! We've done the legwork for you in our curated, budget-friendly gift guide.
From beautiful scents to soft sleepwear and treasured keepsakes, there is something for every Mum in your life in the list below. No matter what you choose to give her on Sunday, it will be all the more meaningful because it came from you.
Glasshouse Fragrances Ode to Women Candle
A beautiful homage to the female figure in your life, this premium, limited edition candle will soon become her home scent of choice. Made with high-quality soy blend wax, the unique blend of Cashmere Essence, Wild Lavender and Warm Musk is a calming, warming fragrance that she'll enjoy for months to come.
Enbacci Age Revitalising Face Defence Mask
Gift her the self-care moment she deserves, and she'll thank you for it. This luscious, soothing sheet mask is infused with power of stem cells cultivated from Uttwiler Spätlauber (a Swiss variety of apples) and Leucojum Aestivum Bulb Extract for their powerful antioxidant properties. Mum will love adding this anti-ageing mask to her beauty cabinet.
Drunk Elephant Call it a Night Gift Set
Looking bright! This cheerful and budget-friendly kit contains the Drunk Elephant favourites T.L.C. Night Serum + Lala Whipped Cream for Mum to enjoy. Let her dip her toes into the world of lush, active skincare, containing powerful glycolic acid and smoothing ingredients for a radiant face and body ritual.
L'Occitane Petit Fragrance Collection
Cute, neat and oh-so-sweet! Housed in a beautiful floral gift box, this set contains the signature L'Occitane fragrances of Neroli Orchidee, Cherry Blossom and Herbae L'Eau. This cheeky trio will be a welcome addition to her vanity, and the mini-sized bottles are the perfect size for travel.
CASETiFY Wild Meadows Phone Case
Keep Mum's tech protected with the best cases around from CASETiFY. In a diverse range of colours, patterns and thickness, these covers will carefully enclose her phone to prevent any cracks or scratches from harming it. We love this lush, leafy design for gifting this Mother's Day.
Palm Beach Sunshine Limited Edition Candle
Brighten up her day with this sparkling, fresh limited edition scent. Light and citrusy, whisk her away to the Mediterranean with a candle that will last for 80 hours. Poured into a luxe glass vessel with a vibrant, sunshiney design, this will fit in perfectly with her existing homeware.
Napoleon Perdis Love Thyself Limited-Edition Lip Set
Give her lips the ultimate gift with this bespoke lip set containing a hue for every makeup look. These lippy sticks are creamy and moisturizing, coming in four complimentary colours: soft pink, watermelon, rose-brown and classic red. The ideal gift for the Mum who loves to mix up her look.
Bali Body The Deluxe Glow Set
For the Mum who loves a bronzed, glowing look—this is the only kit she'll ever need. Dark Self Tan Mousse, Face Tan Water, Luxe Tanning Mitt, Self Tan Remover & Exfoliating Mitt, it's the perfect present for the self-tan obsessed Mother, or even one who wants to try it for the first time!
Wiltshire Bakewear Two Tone Springform Pan
Upgrade her kitchen supplies with this pretty pastel baking tin, perfect for cakes, pies and flans. A spring-loaded hinge allows the base to be removed from the rest of the pan, allowing for a clean, seamless presentation of the decadent delight she'll be baking up.
Hybernate Lounge Top
Let Mum get her cosy on in this snuggly-as-a-warm-hug loungewear top. Available in 4 soft and complimentary colours, this 100% prima cotton pullover features wide, relaxed sleeves and a loose fit ideal for lounging or bedtime. Pair it with the matching pyjama bottoms to complete the set!
Garbo & Kelly Brow Addict Kit
Is your Mum always complimenting your brows? Asking you for a how-to? Put the power in her hands with this incredible, easy-to-use brow kit which includes 5 brow guides for a quick and precise application. This kit includes a brow pomade, brow perfection pencil, brow guides and a double-ended brush, housed in a handbag-friendly case.
Oil in Kind Geo Design Diffuser - White Ceramic
When functionality meets homewares, this modern geo diffuser is the perfect combination. This gorgeous lifestyle staple releases essential oils through the vibration of water, which means the diffuser remains cool to touch and the oils don't burn. She'll love the experience and sense of calm it adds to her home.
Michael Hill Engravable Circle Pendant in Sterling Silver
A keepsake that will remind her of your love long after Mother's Day, you can't go wrong with this engravable pendant from Michael Hill. Affordable yet strong and durable, this shining necklace can be custom engraved with her favourite letter or initials to make it the ultimate bespoke gift.
Trinny London The Right Light in Firelight
Let her shine in every light with this new shimmering shade of The Right Light face highlighter. A truly versatile product, this creamy yet lightweight product adds a subtle (or intense if desired) glow to the cheeks, eyelids, décolletage and shoulders. The warm, peachy glow will help to highlight her best assets.
By Terry My Mini Essentials Set
If her makeup bag is looking a little sparse, these might minis will make the perfect addition. Housed in a branded, holographic kit are cult favourites Ombre Blackstar 3 in 1 Eyeshadow Pen in shade Bronze Moon, and the classic Brightening CC Serum in shade No4 Sunny Flash to create a luminous glow. This gift is a no-brainer!