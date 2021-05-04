Joe Jonas is Finally Ready to Gush Over "Gorgeous" Daughter Willa

Watch : Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

Joe Jonas is a sucker for fatherhood!

The singer, 31, finally shared some deets about his 9-month-old daughter, Willa, during his interview with CBS This Morning on Tuesday, May 4.

"It's been amazing," Joe recalled of his time as a dad to the "gorgeous" little girl, whom he welcomed in July with his wife Sophie Turner. The private couple has largely avoided speaking about Willa and they've held back on revealing photos of her as well.

"It's been forced time at home," the Jonas Brothers artist reflected of his experience over the past year. "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

He added, "I'm so thankful and grateful."

So, what's been the biggest lesson he's learned as a parent? "Naps are nice. All around," he joked.