Model Hunter McGrady Mourns Death of 23-Year-Old Brother Tynan in Moving Tribute

Hunter McGrady's younger brother, Tynan, has passed away at the age of 23.

The model announced the heartbreaking news in a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, May 4.

"The most gut-wrenching words I've ever had to write in my life, one that no one ever wants to," she began. "My chest is heavy, and I feel like I'll never breathe again, I don't know how this pain repairs or if it ever feels like life can live again. My baby brother went to be with the Lord on May 1st."

In the post, Hunter described Tynan as "the most kind, gentle, loving, beautiful, intelligent, funny human being this earth has ever known."

"If you know me, you know I rave about my brother, he is and will always be the love of my life," she wrote alongside a series of snapshots of the siblings. "I would text my brother every single night the words 'Goodnight I love you' because I never wanted a day to go by without him knowing how much I love and adore him. Everyone around him has always said nothing but beautiful things, his friends' parents always said 'We're so glad Tynan is in our child's life, he's such a good influence.'"