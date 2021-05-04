Elizabeth Olsen to Play an Infamous Axe Murderer: See the Other Stars Who've Played Killers

Elizabeth Olsen is killing it on TV. No, really.
On Monday, May 3, it was revealed that the WandaVision star will play Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was convicted for murdering her friend with an axe in 1980, in a new HBO Max series. Doesn't that sound like a part you just want to chop into?
The upcoming series by TV writer and producer David E. Kelley, titled Love and Death, is produced by Lionsgate and is inspired by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson's book, Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, and their Texas Monthly series. In addition to Kelley, Love and Death is being executive-produced by director Lesli Linka Glatter, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick and Helen Verno.
In a recent statement, Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of original content, called Love and Death "a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence."
That's certainly true as there is another TV series in the works about this bone-chilling case. Back in July, it was announced that Elisabeth Moss signed on to play the axe murderer for a Universal Content Productions limited series in development, titled Candy.
Of course, this isn't the first time that different actors have played the same killer. Case in point: Both Jeremy Renner and Ross Lynch have portrayed cannibalistic killer Jeffrey Dahmer in two separate projects.
For a closer look at the stars who've played serial killers, scroll through the images below!
