Elizabeth Olsen to Play an Infamous Axe Murderer: See the Other Stars Who've Played Killers

Elizabeth Olsen will portray convicted killer Candy Montgomery in a new HBO Max series, titled Love and Death. Plus, see the other celebrities who've slayed onscreen.

By Alyssa Ray May 04, 2021 7:24 PMTags
TVElizabeth OlsenMurderCelebritiesEntertainmentTrue Crime
Elizabeth Olsen is killing it on TV. No, really.

On Monday, May 3, it was revealed that the WandaVision star will play Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was convicted for murdering her friend with an axe in 1980, in a new HBO Max series. Doesn't that sound like a part you just want to chop into?

The upcoming series by TV writer and producer David E. Kelley, titled Love and Death, is produced by Lionsgate and is inspired by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson's book, Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, and their Texas Monthly series. In addition to Kelley, Love and Death is being executive-produced by director Lesli Linka Glatter, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

In a recent statement, Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of original content, called Love and Death "a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence."

photos
Craziest True Crime TV Moments

That's certainly true as there is another TV series in the works about this bone-chilling case. Back in July, it was announced that Elisabeth Moss signed on to play the axe murderer for a Universal Content Productions limited series in development, titled Candy.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Of course, this isn't the first time that different actors have played the same killer. Case in point: Both Jeremy Renner and Ross Lynch have portrayed cannibalistic killer Jeffrey Dahmer in two separate projects.

For a closer look at the stars who've played serial killers, scroll through the images below!

EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images; Peninsula Films
Jeremy Renner as Jeffrey Dahmer

2002's Dahmer featured Jeremy Renner as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who is known for killing and dismembering almost 20 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images; Ibid Filmworks/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ross Lynch as Jeffrey Dahmer

Another Dahmer! In Marc Meyers' 2017 film My Friend DahmerRoss Lynch portrayed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's high school days.

Shutterstock
Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan

For The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryDarren Criss left his Glee persona behind as he portrayed serial killer Andrew Cunanan. The performance earned Criss an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award.

AP/Shutterstock; Sony
Damon Herriman as Charles Manson

Damon Herriman has played infamous cult leader Charles Manson on not one, but two occasions. In Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, Herriman is referred to as "Charlie." For a 2019 episode of Mindhunter, Herriman played Charles Manson for a scene opposite Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany.

FX, Everett/Shutterstock
Evan Peters as Charles Manson

In American Horror Story: Cult, the Manson family murders were recreated. For the scene, AHS lead Evan Peters channeled the infamous cult leader, Charles Manson.

Bettmann/Getty Images; Courtesy of Netflix
Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper

Mindhunter does it again! Cameron Britton gave a bone-chilling portrayal as Ed Kemper on Netflix's Mindhunter.

Anchorage Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images; Lionsgate
John Cusack as Robert Hansen

In 2013's The Frozen Ground, John Cusack portrayed serial killer Robert Hansen (aka Butcher Baker). After abducting, raping and murdering at least 17 women, he was arrested and convicted in 1983.

Bettmann/Getty Images; Creative Entertainment Group/Getty Images
Brian Dennehy as John Wayne Gacy

Brian Dennehy played John Wayne Gacy, the serial killer and sex offender who murdered at least 33 young men/boys between 1972 and 1978, in a two-part television special in 1992.

Lafayette/Kobal/Shutterstock; Moviestore/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos

Charlize Theron won an Oscar for her portrayal of Aileen Wuornos, a serial killer who murdered seven men in Florida between 1989 and 1990. Monster, which came out in 2003, also stars Christina Ricci as a character based on Wuornos' ex-girlfriend Tyria Moore.

Bettmann/Getty Images; Brian Douglas/Netflix
Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

Zac Efron portrayed prolific serial killer Ted Bundy in the 2019 film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Just before his execution, which took place in 1989, Bundy confessed to 30 homicides in the '70s.

 

John Mabanglo/AP/Shutterstock; Kurt Iswarienko FX
Zach Villa as Richard Ramirez

In season nine of American Horror Story, Zach Villa played real-life serial killer Richard Ramirez (aka Night Stalker). Ramirez terrorized Los Angeles and San Francisco residents between 1984 and 1985. The death row inmate died in prison in 2013.

