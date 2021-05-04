See Conan O'Brien Reveal the Date for Final Conan Episode

The final episode of Conan will be here before you know it.
On the Monday, May 3 episode of the TBS talk show, Conan O'Brien confirmed that viewers will say goodbye to Conan next month after 11 years. During the on-air announcement, Conan noted that they were "winding down our TBS show."
Yet, before sadness could settle in for fans of the comedian and his chat show, the longtime late-night personality explained that "the plan is to reemerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future," which he dubbed his "fourth iteration" of a show. "Imagine a cooking show with puppets and you'll have the wrong idea," he quipped before adding, "Anyway, we're gonna be making this switch."
As he continued, Conan shared that the final episode will air on Thursday, June 24. "Now, the plan is we're gonna be showing a lot of clips of our favorite moments from the last 11 years," the beloved host explained. "We're gonna have some special guests. We're gonna create, I think, a really fun, special environment. And it's gonna be, I think, a lot of fun."
TBS expressed a similar sentiment in a release about the show's end. Per their release, the final weeks of Conan will feature "special guests" and "an extended hour-long finale."
Back in November, it was announced that Conan would be departing from his talk show and would be launching a weekly variety series on HBO Max. "In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'" he said in a statement at the time. "I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription."
Rest assured though as Conan will still have a presence on TBS as he will continue to host his Conan Without Borders specials for the network.
Watch Conan's announcement for yourself in the video above.
Conan airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on TBS.