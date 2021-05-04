Watch Luke Bryan Shut Down Claim He Fathered Maren Morris' Baby

Luke Bryan is setting the record straight.
During the May 4 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 44-year-old singer shut down a false report that claimed he fathered Maren Morris' 13-month-old son Hayes.
It all started back in April when The Sun published an article that inaccurately stated Morris "gave birth to her first child with husband Luke Bryan in March 2020." But as fans well know, Morris is actually married to and welcomed the child with Ryan Hurd. The story has since been corrected.
Bryan first heard about the error from his mother. "So, I'm having coffee, and my mother calls me and she goes, 'I'm sitting here reading some gossip thing,' which I don't know how she subscribes to an online gossip thing anyway," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "And then she goes, 'It says you fathered Maren Morris' child.' I go, 'Oh my gosh. I do not need this today.'"
Bryan had actually just released a song called "Waves" that was co-written by Hurd. So, he sent him the article and joked, "'Buddy, I think we need to talk.'"
And to make sure there isn't any confusion, Bryan put the rumor to rest once and for all. "I am not the father," he said. "We can call Maury Povich or however y'all want to go about it."
Morris and Hurd have also poked fun at the inaccurate report. Back in April, "The Middle" star posted a screenshot of it and teased, "I guess the cat's outta the bad @lukebryan," adding a laughing emoji. Hurd also jokingly wrote on Twitter, "DAMN YOU @LUKEBRYAN I DEMAND A PATERNITY TEST."
They've also spoken about entering parenthood. In an essay for Good Morning America, for instance, Hurd reflected on welcoming Hayes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Even with all the twists and turns through 2020, this year has allowed me to progress as an artist, and it has given me the chance to evolve into my role as a dad," he wrote. "I truly could not be more thankful to our son for making a year full of hardships into one of the most memorable and rewarding of my life."