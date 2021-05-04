See Blake Shelton Get Candid About How His Love Story With Gwen Stefani Began on The Voice

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline

Blake Shelton is typically a quip machine, but he was surprisingly earnest as he recently reflected on falling in love with Gwen Stefani.

During the "Road to Lives—10th Anniversary Edition" special of The Voice, which aired on Monday, May 3, the country singer admitted that meeting the No Doubt leader is the best part of having hosted the NBC competition series for the past decade.

"People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on The Voice?'" he recalled. "That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It's hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here's this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me."

Blake continued, "I love it when she's here. She brings a very complicated element of competition, for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge. Just knowing that she's there, and she has my back, is pretty cool."