Adam Sandler Reacts to Viral Video of Himself Getting Turned Away at IHOP

Adam Sandler is sharing his thoughts for the first time about the viral video that showed the star acting like a grown-up when his trip to IHOP wasn't meant to be.

After 17-year-old hostess Dayanna Rodas posted footage last month of herself telling the 54-year-old Grown Ups star and his daughter that the restaurant had a 30-minute wait, leading them to walk out, Adam addressed the situation via Twitter on Monday, May 3.

"For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes," he quipped.

Leave it to Adam to not only use his signature wit to make it clear there were no hard feelings, but to also compliment the employee by squeezing the word "nice" in there.

Plus, his self-deprecating message poked fun at his own dietary habits while praising the establishment's treats. In other words, it was quite the perfect response, if we do say so ourselves.