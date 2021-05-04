Lamar Odom Mourns Death of Father Joe With Heartfelt Message

Lamar Odom is saying goodbye to his father, Joseph Odom.
The former basketball pro, 41, announced the death of his dad on April 20 and, two weeks later, is thanking fans for their "extended love and prayers" during his time of bereavement. "I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy," he said on Instagram on Monday, May 3.
Lamar further paid tribute to his father by writing, "Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that's really all that matters."
He shared a life lesson with his followers: "I encourage you to take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because NOTHING is promised but death. That's it."
The athlete also shouted out Karlie Redd for commissioning a sentimental painting of Lamar and Joe together, which he posted to his page.
"Special thanks to @iamkarlieredd for having this picture made of me and my father and being an amazing friend to me always," he wrote. "Now the work begins, I have a legacy to leave !!"
On April 20, Lamar shared news of his dad's passing on social media. "These eyes have seen the best of life and the worst in mankind. This heart has overflowed with love and been as cold as ice," the father of three wrote. "These tears have been from joy and pain, as I embark on burying my father I ask that you extend good energy and kindness towards my family and myself."
He reflected that the "most important and formative" relationships in one's life are with their family. "Embrace it. Life is uncertain," the Lakers star concluded with a heart emoji.