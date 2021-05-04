Kat Dennings Sparks Romance Rumors With Singer Andrew W.K. in Cozy Photos

Watch : Kat Dennings Fangirls Over Gwen Stefani at 2019 PCAs

From 2 Broke Girls to two smitten stars! Kat Dennings seemingly teased her newest relationship on Instagram this week with a little PDA.

The Dollface actress, 34, shared a picture of herself puckering up for the camera, while singer Andrew W.K., 41, planted a kiss on her forehead. The apparent couple posed for their intimate photoshoot in front of the infamous Sowden House in Los Angeles.

Andrew W.K. (whose full name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier) shared a similar pic on his Insta Story on Sunday, May 2, but his image showed the pair locking lips. Kat reposted it and drew a heart on the screen to seal the deal.

And that's not all: Three days ago, she revealed two more photos of the rocker and captioned the gallery with a heart emoji.

The musician married Voss Events talent manager Cherie Lily in 2008.

E! News has reached out to his rep regarding his current relationship status, as he has not yet announced a divorce or separation. Kat follows both Andrew and Cherie on Instagram.