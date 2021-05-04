Music Producer Pierce Fulton Dead at 28

Members of the dance music community are sharing their grief over the loss of producer Pierce Fulton.
The DJ passed away on Thursday, April 29 at the age of 28, according to a statement his older brother, Griff, posted to Pierce's social media channels on Monday, May 3. Griff did not disclose the specifics of his brother's death but said it followed the musician's "tragic struggle with his mental health."
Pierce was born in Vermont and rose to prominence in 2014, with his single "Runaway" reaching the top of Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. That same year, his song "Kuaga (Lost Time)" hit No. 38 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart and was part of a Smirnoff ad.
"Waiting for Tomorrow," his 2018 tune with Martin Garrix that featured vocals from Mike Shinoda, landed at No. 26 on Billboard's US Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.
"Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity," Griff wrote in the statement. "He loved you all so much & wanted to give you everything he had; and he had so much to give."
His message also encouraged anyone who has been struggling with mental health issues to reach out for help.
In addition to his solo work, Pierce teamed with Ansel Elgort, who he had previously been living with in New York City, to record and perform EDM music as Shirts & Skins.
"He sent me music way back in the day—like three or four years ago," Pierce told Teen Vogue in 2015 about his introduction to Ansel. "I've always loved house-tech and house-groovy music in general, and the fact that Ansel has a similar affection for the style is why we started the project in the first place."
Among those in the EDM community taking to social media to mourn the loss was Audien, who tweeted, "he was one of my best friends, and truly like a brother to me, I don't know what else to say on here.. RIP to someone truly special @PierceFulton."
Don Diablo wrote, "Rest in piece brother @PierceFulton [broken-heart emoji] Your amazing talent and humble spirit will not be forgotten."
Pierce is survived by his parents, brother, sister and wife Anastasia.