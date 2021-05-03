Influencer Katie Sorensen Charged After Falsely Reporting Kidnapping

Influencer Katie Sorensen is facing two misdemeanor charges after she accused a couple of attempting to kidnap her children.

A spokesperson for the Sonoma County District Attorney's office tells E! News that the mother of two, née Kathleen Sorenson, was charged on Thursday, April 29 with two misdemeanors of giving false information to police.

The two charges stem from Sorenson's claim that Sadie Vega-Martinez and Eddie Martinez attempted to kidnap her two children at a Michaels craft store in Petaluma, Calif. on Dec. 7, 2020.

The influencer documented the alleged kidnapping on the Instagram account @motherhoodessentials, claiming in two since-deleted videos that the Latino couple had followed her and her kids through the store. Additionally, she said the two described her children to others on the phone and tried to grab her stroller.

Shortly after Sorensen posted the viral videos on December 13, Petaluma police concluded their investigation into her claims. At the time, they said in a press release, "To date, the investigation has produced no evidence or witnesses corroborating the account provided by the reporting party. Evidence gathered has served to support the account provided by the couple from the store."