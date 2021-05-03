Here’s What Went Down When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Both Attended VAX LIVE

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunite After A-Rod Split

Another Bennifer reunion in the books? Just two days after Ben Affleck was spotted hanging out at Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles mansion, the ex-fiancés were seen once again at the same event in the City of Angels.

On Sunday, May 2, Jennifer performed on stage at Global Citizen's VAX LIVE charity concert, which benefited global COVID-19 vaccine accessibility.

Ben also made an appearance at the celebratory show, along with his buddy Jimmy Kimmel, who was dressed as the Robin to his Batman.

Selena Gomez, Prince Harry and more A-listers were part of the concert, but fans were most curious about whether Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 48, bumped into each other at the event, which took place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Social media users questioned whether Jennifer and Ben mingled backstage or even attended together, following the Grammy winner's public split from Alex Rodriguez last month.

Adding fuel to the fire was J.Lo's intriguing song choice. She invited her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, on stage and said, "Let's do it like a lullaby... Sing it to me just like you used to sing it to me, OK?" Her mother started singing Neil Diamond's classic song, "Sweet Caroline," changing out the name "Caroline" for "Jennifer," per The Today Show.