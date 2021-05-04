Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Garner and More Hollywood Teachers Who Passed the Acting Test

Watch : Teachers Share Uplifting Messages to Students Amid Coronavirus

Pop quiz! What do Zooey Deschanel, Ryan Gosling and Julia Roberts have in common? They've all played teachers.

In honor of National Teacher's Day, we're celebrating the stars who gave extra credit-worthy performances for their roles as educators.

In case you need a refresher for the exam: Zooey was darling as quirky middle school instructor, Jess, in New Girl. Similarly, Ryan stunned with his 2007 portrayal of a troubled history teacher in Half Nelson. As for Julia, she deserved an apple on her desk for playing a devoted Wellesley professor in Mona Lisa Smile.

These stars have certainly taught us a thing or two about good acting. Movies can serve as a form of education, but singer-songwriter John Legend agrees that there's nothing that can replace the real deal.

"My English teacher, Mrs. Bodey, was instrumental in the educational journey that carried me through school and into my career," the EGOT winner wrote for Huffpost in 2017. "Mrs. Bodey, along with a few other teachers, helped me gain confidence in my skills and pushed me to challenge myself...They pushed me to earn a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania, to hone my writing as an English Major and, ultimately, toward a successful career as a songwriter."