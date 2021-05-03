Lily Collins and Her Emily in Paris Co-Stars Kick Off Season 2 With Très Chic Video

Watch : Lily Collins Reacts to "Emily in Paris" Golden Globe Nominations

Oui oui, it's true!



Netflix's romantic comedy series Emily in Paris began production on the second season of the hit show on May 3, and to commemorate, the show's stars announced their excitement—in a little French too, may we add—in a video posted to Lily Collins' Instagram.



It appears that every cast member is back for filming, including star Lily Collins, alongside cast members Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery.



"It's an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh," Lily said in a statement. "Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn't be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily."