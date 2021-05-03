Here's Your First Look at Kim Kardashian in the New Paw Patrol Movie

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Life Since Filing For Divorce

Kim Kardashian is expanding her empire into...animated puppies.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lends her signature voice to the highly-anticipated new children's film Paw Patrol: The Movie based off the hit animated series. Kim joins an all star cast including Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel in the canine-centric cartoon film.

Kim transforms into a white poodle named Delores who no doubt will serve up some sass to returning lead characters Marshall (Kingsley Marshall), Carmen (Monique Alvarez) and crew. The usual gang must travel to Adventure City to confront one Paw Patrol member's past, while forming a new alliance with a savvy dachshund, according to a press release.

While Kim is no stranger to reality TV, her film roles have mostly been limited to playing herself in movies like Ocean's Eight. This will be her second voiceover role behind a 2014 episode of American Dad!.