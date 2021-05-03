25 Bewitching Secrets About The Craft Revealed

9. To help make the witchcraft as believable as possible, the writers met with Wiccans and had a consultant, Pat Devin, on set to help write the incantations and spells.

"She's credited in the movie as a technical consultant, but she was really there to try to make it real," Fleming said. "I wanted Wiccans to see it and say, 'Yeah, that's not offensive to me. That's what it's like.' The whole idea was to make up stuff because the god that they refer to in the movie is something that we made up—because it might have been offensive to people if we had used people's real gods. We created our own."

10. Though all four stars were "entranced" by magic, producer Doug Wick said Balk was the "most" into the witchy elements, the star buying an occult shop in Los Angeles while filming. However, in 2017, Balk explained to Entertainment Weekly that that she helped the struggling store to survive after it was going to be sold. "I thought for the oldest occult shop in the country, that's a tragedy," she said.

11. The producers were trying hard to secure a PG-13 rating and were disappointed when they learned the movie received an R rating "no matter what they did," Fleming said, because "it was black magic and teenagers."

Wick added, "Getting our R was the modern-day equivalent of having a few witches burned at the stake."