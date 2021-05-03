Billie EilishRita Ora & Taika WaititiKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

See Jennifer Lopez, Prince Harry and Every Star at Global Citizen's VAX LIVE Concert

Celebs aligned for Global Citizen's VAX LIVE concert to emphasize the need for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Check out all the famous faces who attended the May 2 bash in L.A.

By Samantha Bergeson May 03, 2021 4:29 PMTags
TVMusicJennifer LopezConcertsCharityPrince HarryChrissy TeigenJoe BidenMeghan MarkleCoronavirus
Watch: Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Coronavirus Misinformation

The COVID-19 crisis can only be defeated together, and what better way to unite the world than through the power of song? 

International advocacy organization Global Citizen presents VAX LIVE: A Concert to Reunite the World, co-chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, brought out Hollywood's biggest names to emphasize the need for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The special concert was recorded on Sunday, May 2 at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be televised on Saturday, May 8.

The star-studded VAX LIVE was hosted by Selena Gomez and highlighted performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. The concert was taped in front of a live audience consisting of vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also made a special virtual appearance as part of Global Citizen's partnership with the White House's "We Can Do This" vaccine initiative. 

The VAX LIVE campaign raises funds for doses, asks pharmaceutical companies to offer medicine at not-for-profit prices and urges governments to share excess COVID-19 vaccines with nations in need. The internationally-focused organization works with the World Health Organization (WHO), European Commission and leaders around the globe. 

photos
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Prince Harry already made headlines with his empowering speech calling on citizens to be vaccinated. "The virus does not respect borders, and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography," the Duke of Sussex explained. "What we do in this moment will stand in history, and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave."

Keep scrolling to see all the A-listers who attended VAX LIVE!

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World can be seen via ABC, CBS, FOX, YouTube and iHeartMedia on Saturday, May 8.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Jennifer Lopez

A newly single J-Lo made waves with a flowing white sequined jumpsuit.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
J Balvin

The Grammy-nominated pop star performed hit single "Otra Noche Sin Ti" while urging the audience to get vaccinated. J Balvin was diagnosed with COVID-19 last summer: "It's not something you ever want to get," he told viewers. "The simple answer is to get the vaccine."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Jimmy Kimmel and Ben Affleck

Leave it to Jimmy Kimmel to be the Robin to Ben Affleck's Batman! Affleck looked dapper in a Bruce Wayne-ready suit, while Kimmel playfully donned a retro costume. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez rocked her new blonde locks on the red carpet.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex addressed audiences onstage. "We are at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19. Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world," Prince Harry praised the crowd before calling for equal vaccine distribution on a global scale. "This pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity." 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen got a little help from daughter Luna carrying her orange train! 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn wowed in golden silk suit.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Jennifer Lopez and Guadalupe Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez sang "Sweet Caroline" with her mom Guadalupe Rodriguez, who used to croon the Neil Diamond hit as a lullaby to a young Jennifer. "We've been away too long, but she's here with me tonight and she is vaccinated," Lopez introduced her mother in an adorable moment onstage. "And when I was thinking about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she used to always sing to me when I was a baby. So if you would indulge me, I'd love to sing that one tonight." 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Leila George and Sean Penn

Newlyweds Leila George and Sean Penn showed their support for the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Kevin Mazur, Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez

The two pop stars embraced backstage before their respective performances. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

The President and First Lady virtually attended the live concert from Washington, D.C.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Eddie Vedder

Eddie Vedder kicked off the performances with a cover of Fugazi's "Give Me The Cure." Vedder lamented on his monumental return to the stage. "This is a feeling we haven't had for quite some time," he told the crowd before launching into Pearl Jam's "I Am A Patriot" song. "There's a microphone, there's a crowd. It feels good."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Nomzamo Mbatha

The South African actress is glowing in a colorful jacket and white pants.

