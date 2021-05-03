Billie EilishRita Ora & Taika WaititiKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Ciara Documented Russell Wilson's Wisdom Teeth Surgery and the Result Is Hilarious

Feeling a bit out of it this Monday morning? Russell Wilson can relate—and then some. After getting his wisdom teeth removed, wife Ciara captured the groggy NFL quarterback on camera.

There are just some loses even Russell Wilson can't prevent. Take, for instance, his wisdom teeth. 
 
The NFL quarterback shared the aftermath of his surgery in a hilarious Instagram Story May 2. In the short clip, recorded by wife Ciara, you can hear her slightly giggle as Russell desperately tries to talk and points to his mouth. "Oh my god," Ciara gasped. "This is ridiculous."

Actually, Russell had a different word for the experience. "Numbing…Just woke up from anesthesia," he captioned the video, which showed him looking dapper as ever in a velour sweatsuit and aviator sunglasses. "4 wisdom teeth gone!" 

Of course, there was more, um, entertainment to be captured. In a second video, Russell is seen trying his hardest to communicate what he was feeling, but he just couldn't get his words out clearly. As he wrote in the caption, "Myyy lippps hurrrttt."

Russell isn't the only star to share a hilarious experience of what happens post-dental work.

Simone Biles also uploaded a video of her post-dental surgery aftermath to Twitter—marking an incredibly humorous moment in 2017. "uhm here it is, I honestly have no words!" the Olympic athlete captioned her post. "Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!!"

And boy, does it ever.

In the short video, taken while she was in recovery, Simone could be seen suddenly trying to drive a car—or maybe, um, navigate her way around by steering with her arms in the air. She even let out a "beep, beep, beep" for good measure.

We're just grateful these celebs shared a bit of comedic relief from their not-so-easy surgical experiences.

 

