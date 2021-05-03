How Drybar's Alli Webb Went From Stay-at-Home Mom to Hair Mogul

Welcome to E! News' series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

Just when you're trying to figure out your next step, life can blow you in the right direction.

Given the subject of this story, it's only fitting that we work in an airy pun. After all, we're talking about none other than Alli Webb, the woman synonymous with an empire built on possibly the most beloved part of any hair appointment: the blowout. "Once the hair is blown out—it's obviously cut well and then styled well—that's when clients are really happy," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "That's that kind of glorious moment."

But before the 11 years of Drybar business, more than 100 locations, a product line and devoted customers across the country, Alli was a thirtysomething stay-at-home mom of two with an "itch," as she put it, "to get back out there and do something for myself."

She was no stranger to the work force, having been raised by entrepreneur parents whose clothing store taught her the ropes in as a child. After more retail clothing experience as a teen, she shifted gears slightly as a receptionist in a local hair salon—"one of the seeds," she said, that planted her own eventual hair pursuits. After high school, Alli instead had her heart set on fashion with dreams of styling. With a move to New York City from her native Florida, she landed retail gigs with the likes of Cynthia Rowley and Nicole Miller. She and her brother, Michael Landau, brought some of Nicole Miller back home to Florida when they opened two boutiques together.