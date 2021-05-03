Prince Harry Calls for "Solidarity" at Vax Live Concert in First Event Since Returning to U.S.

Prince Harry delivered a powerful speech during the taping for a star-studded concert focused on promoting awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine.
During Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World, which was recorded on Sunday, May 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be televised on Saturday, May 8, the Duke of Sussex took the stage to implore everyone to work together in defeating the ongoing pandemic. This marked his first public event since attending Prince Philip's funeral in London last month.
"We are at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19," Harry told the audience of health-care and essential workers, as seen in clips posted to social media, in addition to coverage in multiple media outlets. "Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world."
He continued, "You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm's way and acted with bravery, knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude. Thank you."
Harry—who, along with wife Meghan Markle, served as Campaign Chair of the event—went on to say that the concert was being held "because this pandemic will not end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment" to preserving humanity.
"The virus does not respect borders, and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography," Harry added. "What we do in this moment will stand in history, and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave."
Among the other public figures sharing thoughts at Vax Live were President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who appeared via video address. Host Selena Gomez introduced performers Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.
Also appearing were Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel and Olivia Munn, among others.
Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World can be seen via ABC, CBS, FOX, YouTube and iHeartMedia on Saturday, May 8.