SportE!: iFLY's Jimmy Cooper Gives Francesca Hung a Skydiving Experience to Remember

I'd always dreamt of earning my wings, but I never thought I'd get them in a bright orange jumpsuit!

If you had told me a year ago that I would be trying indoor skydiving I would have laughed and told you absolutely not. Adrenaline sports have never been my forte and I can say with all honestly, I never thought I would fly! How things change…

When Jimmy took me for my first iFLY experience I was trying to look cool, calm and collected on the outside but on the inside...I was absolutely shaking in my boots. The scariest part was jumping into the iFLY dome, but once that zero gravity hit and my whole body went weightless, I couldn't wipe the smile off my face.

Indoor skydiving was possibly one of the most fun experiences I have ever had! I was lucky enough to have Jimmy Cooper, Champion Skydiver, guiding me the whole way through and he even took me for a high-fly which meant zooming up to the top of the wind tunnel and then skyrocketing down to the bottom, which is apparently the closest feeling to actual skydiving you can achieve. It was amazing! Watch the video below for footage of my first time flying, and chat with Jimmy on this adrenaline-pumping sport.