Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff's Babies Have an Adorable Playdate

The next generation of besties?
Mandy Moore and fellow '00s teen queen Hilary Duff arranged the most adorable playdate for their babies and someone got a little emotional...
On Saturday, May 1, Mandy, 37, shared on her Instagram Story a photo of her 2-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith lying on a blanket and looking chill next to Hilary's 1-month-old daughter Mae James Blair, who is crying, as babies do. Tears of joy? Perhaps for the doting parents, at least!
"When August met Mae," Mandy wrote. "A love story for the ages."
Hilary, 33, reposted the sweet pic on her own Instagram Story, writing, "On the look out for a fall and winter friend..."
Gus is Mandy and her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith's first child. Mae is Hilary's third child and second with husband Matthew Koma. The two are also parents to daughter Banks Violet Bair, 2, and 9-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie, whose father is the Younger star's ex-husband Mike Comrie.
See a pic of the actress' babies' playdate below:
Mandy and the Lizzie McGuire alum both rose to fame in the '00s as actresses and singers and famously appeared together with fellow '00s rising stars Amanda Bynes, Lindsay Lohan, Raven-Symoné, Alexis Bledel, Evan Rachel Wood, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen on Vanity Fair's 2003 "Totally Raining Teens" cover.
Mandy and Hilary have been friends for several years and have occasionally bumped into each other at celebrity events, including at the annual Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser in 2008.
In 2019, Mandy and Taylor attended Hilary and Matthew's wedding. Taylor, whose band Dawes is one of the groom's favorites, performed "A Little Bit of Everything" on his guitar at the event.
Baby Gus is also a big fan of his dad's music.
"2 months old and loving dad’s guitar riffage," Mandy wrote in an Instagram post last month, alongside a video of the child rocking out to Taylor's jam session. "#thisisgus."