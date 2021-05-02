Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Is Married

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's daughter Alex Drummond is a married woman.

On Saturday, May 1, Alex, 23, said "I do" to Mauricio Scott at a big outdoor celebration held on the family's ranch in Pawhuska, Okla. Alex shared plenty of photos and videos of the event to her Instagram Story, which was held under a tent adorned with lots of flowers. The rosé was also flowing!

Ree, a Food Network star and blogger, shared plenty of social media posts leading up to the big day, including one Instagram pic of Alex and her sister Paige. Ree captioned the photo, "These Drummond sisters are ready to celebrate this weekend. So is their mom! Wedding is two days away. (What???) I can't wait to see family and have fun, then hide under a table and eat cake alone. More soon!"

The cook also shared a photo to Instagram of herself at the wedding sitting next to her husband Lee Drummond, who is currently in a neck brace following a vehicle accident that occurred last month. She captioned the pic, "Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight. (TMI?)"