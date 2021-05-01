The Best Luxe and Lovely Mother’s Day Gifts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Love you, Mum.

It's almost that special day of the year where we get to shower our mothers with love, gratitude and of course, luxury gifts. Nothing but the best will do, but what do you get the woman who deserves the world?

Finding a present that's not already in her wardrobe or pantry is always a struggle, but not to worry – we're here with ideas! Whether she's a 9-5 lady boss, fitness warrior, chef extraordinaire or fashion fanatic, there's a luxe offering for your Mamma Bear that will have her gushing for months to come.

If you have the budget to go the extra mile on May 9, there are a plethora of thoughtful, standout products that she'll truly enjoy. From at-home essentials with glossy, lush finishes, to seasonal staples and nice-to-haves for spoiling, read on for our surefire gifts to win her heart this Mother's Day.