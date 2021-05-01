The Best Luxe and Lovely Mother’s Day Gifts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Love you, Mum.
It's almost that special day of the year where we get to shower our mothers with love, gratitude and of course, luxury gifts. Nothing but the best will do, but what do you get the woman who deserves the world?
Finding a present that's not already in her wardrobe or pantry is always a struggle, but not to worry – we're here with ideas! Whether she's a 9-5 lady boss, fitness warrior, chef extraordinaire or fashion fanatic, there's a luxe offering for your Mamma Bear that will have her gushing for months to come.
If you have the budget to go the extra mile on May 9, there are a plethora of thoughtful, standout products that she'll truly enjoy. From at-home essentials with glossy, lush finishes, to seasonal staples and nice-to-haves for spoiling, read on for our surefire gifts to win her heart this Mother's Day.
Wanderluxe Sleepwear 'The Lucia' Nightshirt
Gift your queen the tailored, stylish beauty sleep essential she deserves. Introducing the Rolls Royce of sleepwear: The Lucia Nightshirt. Created with a ‘his-business-shirt-but-better' design in mind, this buttery-soft, form-fitted sleep shirt allows you to look chic before bed and move comfortably throughout the night. We guarantee she won't have bedwear as good this minty, modal printed number in her draws already.
ECCO Women's Shape Sculpted Motion 35 in Syra
Stomp all over last year's Mother's Day gift with a pair of Smooth, premium full-grain leather boots. Perfect for the transitional season, the split sole and light construction provides comfort and support for day-long wear. She'll love the urban look of these mahogany ankle-length boots, coupled with ECCO's signature features like the moulded anatomical footbed with removable leather inlay soles.
JBL Live650 Headphones
Got your mum hooked on a new podcast, or finally convinced her to sign up to Spotify? Here's the perfect gift. These over-ear headphone are compact but mighty, built with world-class sound signature and a comfort fabric band for extra-long wear. Featuring Active Noise Cancelling technology at the touch of a button,, put the power in her hands when she wants to block out the world around her.
Diptyque Car Diffuser with Baies Insert
For the woman whose perfume collection is at maximum capacity, introduce an Auto fragrance into her rotation. Designed to clip onto the air vent of your car, this elegant fragrance diffuser will fill her vehicle with the iconic Baies fragrance from Diptyque. This ingenious design also allows her to customise the intensity of the scent to match her mood. Decadent indeed.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Bundle
Make Mum a morning person by gifting her an at-home barista…well, almost. This slim-fit countertop machine will fir right in with her existing home décor, making a quick-fix of caffeine easy and accessible. The first Nespresso machine made with 54% recycled plastic, the Vertuo also includes a separate Aeroccino3 milk frother to create a light, creamy froth for a classic cappuccino or iced mocha. Skip the café coffee at stay at home this Mother's Day!
Aesthetics Rx Set to Glow Kit
We love her more as each year goes by, but she may not say the same about her skin. Give the gift of a more youthful visage with this foolproof kit from Aesthetics Rx. Featuring the B Serum, A Serum (a favourite of beauty influencers everywhere!), Revitalising Foaming Cleanser, and the decadent Daily Moisturiser Hydrating, she'll be set to target skin concerns like aeging, fine lines, dehydration and environmental pollutants. You can't go wrong with this one, plus it already comes gift-wrapped.
Tigerlily Mariko Trench Coat in Khaki
The weather's getting cool, but your Mum's cooler. Upgrade her winter wardrobe with a classic trench in a versatile, neutral tone that's perfect with any outfit. The oversized fit is great for layering though Autumn to Winter, and the understated details like the deep pockets and thick waistbelt are both stylish and functional. She can take it from desk to dusk and still look chic – is there any better gift than that?
Vitamix Ascent Blending Cup & Bowl Starter Kit
Upgrade Mum's Vitamix game with these game-changing accessories for her blender. The Ascent-compatible Blending Cup & Bowl Starter Kit includes the attachment base, plus two handy vessels for making smoothies, dips, juices and salsa a breeze, without the hassle of cleaning a full-sized blender cup. She'll love the ability to take the sturdy 600ml blending cup on the go with a spill-proof lid too!
Suunto 7 Watch
10,000 steps and counting! She'll be able to track every step, stroke, stride and snooze with this next-gen smart watch, which allows tracking of everyday health and exercise. Finished in an on-trend rose gold frame and neutral, fashion-forward band, this intelligent accessory allows Mum to map out her runs, customize the watch face and even make contactless payments on the go. This is one piece of tech she'll fall in love with.
YSL Black Opium Eau De Parfum 90ml Gift Set
You can't go wrong with a classic scent for Mother's Day, and Black Opium is one of the best. Delight her on Sunday with a trio of treats, fe YSL's Iconic Black Opium 90ml fragrance paired with the legendary Rouge Volupté Shine in Shade 85 and a miniature Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils N°1housed in an elegant red pouch. Elegant, classic and timeless – just like Mum.
Aceology Hydra Dermabrasion Facial Device
Forget the facial voucher; bring it into the home and on her own time with Aceology's latest innovation. Just like her favourite in-salon treatment, this Hydra Dermabrasion device uses vacuum pressure technology to rid your skin of pore-clogging dirt and grime. Coming with step-by-step instructions on how to use for maximum results, it's also a lot of fun to use – time to organise a Mother-Daughter facial night!
UGG Womens Classic Clear Mini Boot
Mothers are always ready for whatever life throws at them, and with these boots, she'll be ready to take on the world. Made for indoor lounging and outdoor errands, these comfy, urban uggs are the perfect blend of practicality and style. Lightweight and weather-rated to temperatures as low as -20 degrees, she'll love the thick sole for added cushioning and signature UGGpure™ wool lining.
Rouge Dior Mother's Day Limited Edition Rouge Dior Lipstick
Seal your love for Mum with a kiss on the cheek – stained by limited edition Rouge Dior, of course. When nothing else will do but Dior, gift this stunning bullet lipstick embossed with words of love, intertwined with delicately embroidered roses. Available in three flattering neutral pinky tones in finishes ranging from metallic to matte, it's the ideal gift she can add to her handbag straight away.
Bueno Shoes Keilor in Cameo
Don't let your gift game slip…get Mum some slides this Mother's Day, and she'll be singing your praises all the way to Summer. Brandished with soft European leather and a decorative tassle, these versatile half-espadrilles will suit a range of outfits from linen pants to classic shirt-dresses and all that's in-between. Exquisitely crafted and handmade in Turkey, she'll appreciate the craftsmanship and comfort of these sandals that she can wear for years to come.