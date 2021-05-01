Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Continue to Fuel Romance Rumors After Attending Red Carpet Event

Watch : RaisaVanessa Sisters Dress Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Taylor Swift & More

New couple alert?!

That's the million-dollar question people want to know about Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. In recent days, the duo has sparked romance rumors after eagle-eyed fans noticed they were getting cozy in one of the singer's past Instagram posts.

"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love...[red heart emoji]," she captioned her post on Wednesday, April 21, alongside a collage of images.

In one of the pictures, it seemed the Thor: Love and Thunder director had his arms wrapped around the 30-year-old musician. What's more? They also appeared to be wearing matching Gucci cardigans. While Taika's face wasn't completely visible in the snapshot, it appears they really are hanging out.

On Friday, April 30, the two added more fuel to the fire after they were spotted together at the world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney.