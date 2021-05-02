Josh DuggarKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Reveal Their Dream Living Room Makeover

Bachelor in Paradise stars Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin teamed up with interior designer Brooke Spreckman to transform their space in San Diego, Calif. See the big reveal.

By Mike Vulpo May 02, 2021 2:00 PMTags
There's no place like home!

As the summer season quickly approaches, Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin wanted to make sure their Southern California home was perfect.

With the help of interior designer Brooke Spreckman, the Bachelor in Paradise couple was able to transform their living room and create a space that will have everyone hoping for an invite.

"The living room is basically like walking into my Pinterest board, but without feeling too formal!" Hannah exclusively shared with E! News. "We love opening the big doors in the living room to the outside patio and catching a killer San Diego sunset (wine included)."

After creating a vision of a "cozy Californian meets contemporary European" space, Hannah believes she accomplished her goal. As for Dylan, he's more than impressed with his fiancée's skills.

"I've realized how much Hannah loves a routine and setting a ‘vibe' in the house," the Vizer app co-founder explained to E! News. "She's the first to dim the lights and light a candle at any given moment."

Not to be outdone, Hannah is grateful for Dylan's thoughtfulness as they embrace their new home. "I'm assuming this is props to Dylan's mom, but I've never really had to ask him to do chores," she revealed. "He's the first to take out the garbage, put up the dishes, etc.! Husband material for sure!"

Enough of the suspense! Take a look at the couple's cozy living room below and try to find an excuse as to why you would ever want to leave.

Victoria Gold
Welcome Home

With help from interior designer Brooke Spreckman, Bachelor in Paradise stars Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin were able to transform their living room space in their San Diego, Calif. home. 

Victoria Gold
Work of Art

Los Angeles based artist Kari Kroll helped create the two art pieces hanging above the sofa for Hannah and Dylan. 

 

Victoria Gold
Cheers to Home

We spy a bar cart, which will be perfect for Bachelor in Paradise viewing parties this summer. Room & Board also created the rug and coffee table

Victoria Gold
Shine Bright

Let their be light! In addition to the natural sunlight that sneaks through the custom draper purchased from Loft Curtains, Relative Lighting helped with the floor lamp and other essentials. 

Victoria Gold
Dream Team

"Hannah and Dylan were so trusting with the entire design process," Brooke shared with E! News. "They really looked to me for the best route to go with any selections made. They were also so laid back about the process. Once we established the initial design concepts and the overall vision, they let me take it from there. Dylan definitely played it very cool with any selections made, allowing Hannah's vision to lead the way." 

Victoria Gold
Lap of Luxury

Sitting in Kardiel's arm chairs can make anyone feel like the king or queen of the house. And yes, they are family and pet friendly thanks to stain-resistant fabric. 

Victoria Gold
Try It Too

If you're looking to spruce up your space for the summer, Brooke has some tips. "If you are going for a seasonal indoor refresh, start with painting a room a color that you've been meaning to try. Paint can always be changed out and makes the most impact for a low-commitment treatment," the interior designer explained. "Another way to refresh your space is to remove everything you have from your book shelves, coffee table or any other surface areas, and then in 'Marie Kondo' fashion, look at everything in full and start to edit/place in different areas to rearrange all of your items." 

Victoria Gold
Take a Seat

Lucky guests waiting for a drink in the kitchen can sit on the couple's counter stools from Saffron + Poe. As for the epic media cabinet, you can pick up your own from Kardiel

