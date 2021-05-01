Save up to 70% on Jewelry From Saks Off 5th

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The right jewelry is the finishing touch on any outfit, but sometimes, high-quality jewelry can get expensive, especially when you want to have options for every look in your wardrobe. Thankfully, Saks OFF 5th has some amazing deals all year round. Right now, they have 9,000+ jewelry items on sale for up to 70% off. That's a lot of pieces to sift through, but don't worry, we've got you covered. We found some stylish rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings and more all at a great discount. Check out our favorites below.
Sterling Silver Mesh Band Ring
This mesh ring has a look that will never go out of style. No matter what you wear, this ring is a great complement to your look.
Masako 14K White Gold & 6-7MM Freshwater Pearl Bracelet
This sophisticated, pearl bracelet is a timeless style that you'll keep in your jewelry collection forever.
Eye Candy LA Luxe Titanium Cuff Bracelet
This bracelet will match with your silver jewelry and your gold jewelry, so you can get away with wearing it every day.
Saks Fifth Avenue Sterling Silver Twisted Knot Stud Earrings
These are not your typical stud earrings. This striking pair has textured detailing that will definitely earn you a bunch of compliments.
Saachi Endless Goldtone & Faux Pearl Hinged Bracelet
This gold hinged bracelet puts a fun spin on what we may expect from pearl jewelry.
Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Yellow Gold Station Necklace
Wear this on its own or layer it with your favorite necklaces that you already have. There are so many options with this necklace.
Kenneth Jay Lane Goldtone & Stabilized Turquoise Bracelet
Add a pop of color to your look with this turquoise bracelet from Kenneth Jay Lane.
Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Yellow Gold Rose Stud Earrings
Flowers don't last forever, but a pair of earrings can. Add a floral touch to your look with these rose stud earrings.
Sterling Forever Screw Cuff Bracelet
An unadorned cuff bracelet is a must-have item for sure. It's sophisticated without being over-the-top.
Sterling Forever 3-Piece Everyday Stacking 14K Goldplated Bracelet Set
$21 for three 14K gold plated bracelets is a deal that can't be beat. Wear them on the same wrist, split them up, or even mix in some other bracelets you already have.
Sterling Forever Parallel Bar Sterling Silver Ring
The design of this parallel bar ring is unique, yet simple.
