Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Stormi Webster & Travis Scott on Rapper's 29th Birthday

By Samantha Bergeson Apr 30, 2021 5:31 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesKim KardashianBirthdaysKris JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerShowsKhloe KardashianTravis ScottStormi Webster
MAR. 18, 8:30PM
Watch: Travis Scott Calls Out Kylie Jenner's "Blurry" Stormi Webster Pics

Kylie Jenner is celebrating Travis Scott's big birthday by sharing adorable never-before-seen snapshots with daughter Stormi Webster

The Grammy-nominated rapper rang in his 29th birthday on April 30, and Kylie made her love for her the rapper known. "Happy birthday @travisscott!!! Stormis daddy," Kylie captioned a sweet photo of dad Travis cuddling Stormi in a mini pink ball pit on Instagram Stories.

She also shared a pic of the father-daughter duo posing together in a driveway, one of them out and about around town wearing COVID masks and Stormi adorably giving her father a kiss on the cheek.

The friendly exes and co-parents welcomed three-year-old daughter Stormi back on Feb. 1, 2018. Travis and Kylie previously celebrated her third birthday in Turks and Caicos. While duo aren't currently together romantically, they always have each others' backs. 

Of course, Kylie wasn't the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to wish Travis a happy bday.

photos
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's 3rd Birthday

"Happy Birthday Trav!!!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned a pic of Travis and Stormi on Instagram Stories. She followed up with a second image of Travis watching daughter Stormi twirl in a white dress facing a closet mirror.

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian took it one step further and posted a fun, slightly blurry photo of herself and Travis to her main feed. Khloe is leaning over Travis on an oversized couch, with both stars flipping off the camera. "Happy birthday @travisscott!!!!! Gang Gang for life!!!!!! I remember I took this photo and I said I'm gonna save it and post this on your birthday. Well here we are.... screaming happy birthday to the birthday boy! PS… No one talk about my hair. I fell in the pool right before this photo," Khloe hilariously captioned on Instagram.

Kim also commented on Khloe's pic, writing, "Happy Birthday Trav" with a cactus emoji. 

Matriarch Kris Jenner posted a more polished pic of herself and Travis attending an event. She then added a gallery of six other photos, all with Travis, Kylie and baby Stormi together. The final image of Travis and Stormi walking hand in hand is too cute for words! "Happy Birthday @travisscott!! I hope you have a magical day filled with love," Kris wrote. "You are the most amazing daddy and I love watching you with Stormi. Thank you for all of the joy you bring when we are all together! What a blessing!! I love you very much, Mama." Kris added a heart and prayer emoji.

She added on Twitter, "Happy Birthday! I hope you have a magical day filled with love. You are the most amazing daddy and I love watching you with Stormi." 

Check out more cute photos of Stormi, Travis and Kylie in honor of Travis' birthday in the gallery below! 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Instagram
Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Instagram
Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

Instagram
Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Instagram
Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Twinning

"i got u forever," Kylie posted in December 2020.

Instagram
Merry Grinch-Mas

Kylie and Stormi film a Grinch-themed baking video for her YouTube channel.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Cookie Queens

The mother-daughter duo decorate Halloween cookies in matching orange pajamas.

Instagram
Stormi the Student

Kylie celebrates Stormi's first day of school, complete with designer backpack!

Instagram
Jet-Setting Cousins

Stormi and cousin True enjoy a ride on a private jet.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Beach Baby

Toddler Stormi flashed a smile as she ran down the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Fun in the Sunset

The youngster played in the Atlantic Ocean as mom Kylie captured the evening's sunset.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Cuties in the Caribbean

"my loves," Kylie wrote alongside this sweet photo of Stormi and True.

Instagram
Birthday Bae

While celebrating her 23rd birthday on Aug. 10, 2020, Kylie shared this sweet snap with the caption, "the best gift of all."

Instagram
Forever Friends

"My forever," Kylie wrote at a birthday celebration for Scott Disick in May 2020.

Instagram
They Grow Up Quickly

"My baby is getting so big," Kylie wrote in April 2020.

Instagram
Bath Time

"this pic makes me happy," Kylie captioned the adorable bubbly pic. 

Instagram
Children Are the Future

"To our future women #internationalwomensday," Stormi's mom noted on International Women's Day.

Instagram
Roll Through

Stormi posed in her sweet mini-Mercedes!

Instagram
Twinning

"My mini," Kylie wrote as the mother-daughter duo sport identical prints. Too cute!

Instagram
Yachting

"boat day with bestie," Kylie wrote during a tropical getaway in March 2020.

photos
View More Photos From Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos
Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Friday, Mar. 19 at 8:30 p.m., only on E!

