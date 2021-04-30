See Melissa McCarthy Break Down in Tears After Watching Million Dollar Baby for the First Time

If we had a dollar for every tear Melissa McCarthy seemed to shed during her first viewing of Million Dollar Baby, we'd have—well, you guessed it.
The Bridesmaids actress shared, as she put it, her "eloquent and intellectual review" of the 2005 Oscar-winning film on Instagram April 30.
"I just thought it was gonna be a boxing movie and it wasn't," she explained between sobs and peals of laughter. As for her take on actress Hilary Swank's Academy Award performance?
"Oh my god, she (Hilary) was perfect," Melissa declared.
Which, duh. Million Dollar Baby told the story of Hilary's Margaret Fitzgerald, played by Swank, an amateur boxer on the quest to becoming a professional. We won't spoil the ending—but as Melissa proved—it's a tearjerker. And along with the Best Actress trophy for Hilary and a Best Picture win, the drama also earned Morgan Freeman (Hilary's training coach) a Best Supporting Actor victory.
Since Melissa heads up some of our favorite films including The Heat and Tammy, her opinion comes highly qualified. Her latest flick guaranteed to garner some laughs? The Netflix superhero comedy, Thunder Force, which has her starring alongside Octavia Spencer and performing her own stunts.
"It was so stupidly fun," the 50-year-old recalled on Daily Pop April 5."When you get into that world of there's no limits, I'm like, ‘Can I jump 12 feet? It was like, ‘You can jump 20.'"
Next time, we'll be sure to have a box of tissues handy for the comedian.