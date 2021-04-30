Kim Kardashian Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair and Bleached Eyebrows

Kim Kardashian, is that you?
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was almost unrecognizable after she debuted her latest look on Instagram Thursday, April 29
Kim teased the style switch-up by posting a video of herself getting her eyebrows bleached, asking her 217 million followers, "Can you guess what the set vibes are today?"
Once she unveiled her lighter brows, Kim shared she was a fan of the change. "So, it's really cute, guys—my bleached brows. I'm into it. Can't wait to show you guys the final look!"
But that wasn't all. The KKW Beauty mogul then added a bright blonde wig and some glam, including a smoky eye and nude pout.
Kim gave a shout-out to celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero and makeup artist Ariel Tejada for the makeover. But she didn't keep it up for too long. Soon after, the SKIMS founder posted a selfie featuring her original hair and eyebrows, noting, "I'm back to dark already don't worry."
It's no secret Kim enjoys playing with different looks. From experimenting with cuts and hair hues to dabbling in the latest fashion and makeup trends, she loves it all. However, her style isn't the only thing to change. Her life has, too.
This year alone, for instance, she filmed the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and filed for divorce from her husband of six years Kanye West. Which is why a source close to Kim told E! News it's a "new era" for the celebrity.
"She is definitely enjoying this time and feeling some relief that things are no longer in limbo with Kanye," another Kim insider added. "The last year was extremely stressful and hard on her. She had hoped for so long that they could work things out and she didn't want to give up. But now that she took that final step, she feels like she can focus on the future and finally move on."