Kelly Ripa Recalls Taking Her Kids to the “Scene of the Crime” Where She and Mark Consuelos Eloped

"When we first got married, I think Mark felt like he rushed into it, and maybe he made a mistake and maybe he was regretting it," Kelly recalled. "And he took my wedding ring and threw it out the window."

She continued, "And then he turned around, and I said, 'I'm still here.' Because I really think he thought in that moment and I would somehow... vanish or evaporate. I was like, 'Now what?'"