Julianna Margulies Reveals Why She Turned Down ER's $27 Million Offer to Stay

Watch : Julianna Margulies on "The Good Fight" Salary Dispute: "I Want Equal"

For Julianna Margulies, money isn't everything.

In a clip of the actress' upcoming appearance on Oprah Winfrey's Super Soul show, airing on discovery+ this Saturday, May 1, Julianna reveals that she was offered $27 million to stay on the medical drama for two more seasons.

At the time, the ER star had already appeared in six seasons as Carol Hathaway, alongside George Clooney's Doug Ross, and was ready to try something new. She shares, "I was going back to New York to go and do this play and then all this money came up. Everyone I asked said, 'You'd be crazy [not to]. Take the money, take the money.'"

But she says that she had already resolved to quit, saying, "I felt very alone because I had already planned what I was going to do before they had offered me that money. I had my life planned."

So, rather than take her friends' advice, she asked the universe for a sign telling her what she should do.