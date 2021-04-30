Meet 13 Heroes Who Are Inspiring America With Their Selfless Work

When times get tough, always look for the helpers.
There's no question that the coronavirus pandemic brought along challenges to millions of people around the world. But regardless of city, state or country, strangers stepped up to make a big difference for their neighbors.
On Saturday May 1, Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will host Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List, an event honoring extraordinary individuals who made an impact during an unusually challenging year.
From World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés to Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the special will highlight just a few of the many selfless Americans who dedicated their lives to helping others.
And in a time when good news is needed more than ever, E! News couldn't help but join the movement and spotlight a few deserving individuals.
Whether it's a college student who made it his mission to help the elderly feel less alone, to a MLB World Series champion who worked to help feed the hungry, these individuals deserve some praise for their great work.
"I'm grateful for the people who have empathy—the sort of empathy that it keeps them up at night because they can't go to bed knowing that someone else is suffering," No Kid Hungry spokesperson Viola Davis told E! News during a recent visit to the GBK Brand Bar in West Hollywood. "I'm thankful for people who have that kind of heart."
Keep scrolling and prepare to be inspired.
Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List airs Saturday, May 1 at 8 p.m. on NBC and Telemundo.
(E!, NBC and Telemundo are part of the NBCUniversal family)