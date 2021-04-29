Chris Pratt’s Son Jack Snuggles With Baby Lyla in Adorable Photo

One big happy family! Chris Pratt shared a precious pic of his latest daddy date with his kids, and he seems to be ensuring that his children from his two marriages grow up as close as can be by fostering a strong bond between them from day one.
The Jurassic World star, 41, was seen squeezing in some cuddles with them on the couch on Thursday, April 29, before breakfast.
Chris posted the selfie to his Instagram Story, showing him with bedhead and wearing a navy T-shirt on his balcony sofa. Next to him was baby Lyla, whom he welcomed in August with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. His 8-month-old daughter appeared to be clutching a toy while facing Chris' 8-year-old son, Jack, who was pictured in a red shirt with his back to the camera.
The Guardians of the Galaxy actor captioned the post, "Baby time" with a check mark to start his day on the right note.
Both kids' faces were blocked for privacy as per usual, with Chris and Katherine trying to keep their baby out of the spotlight.
Katherine explained the reason behind her no photos policy during an interview with the Today show in March. "Obviously, I didn't grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it's a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today's world," she explained. "But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible."
Chris welcomed Jack in 2012 with his then-wife, Anna Faris, before they officially got divorced in 2018. The Mom alum is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she admitted has one special quality she's never had in a partner before.
"I had never been confronted with intense eye contact actually... Sometimes it can be pretty hot," she revealed on the Unqualified podcast in March.
She went on to compare her current relationship to her experience with Chris and her first ex-husband, Ben Indra. "My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Anna said. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."
Just yesterday, Anna shared a never-before-seen throwback picture of Jack, as she recounted his premature birth story in an effort to raise awareness for GAPPS (the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth).
Of course, their big blended family also includes grandpa Arnold Schwarzenegger, who recently shared how he's faring as a grandfather. "Fantastic," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live, while also giving insight into Katherine's new role as mom.
"I have never changed diapers on Lyla, because I think that Katherine is the expert gatekeeper. She just, whenever you touch the baby, says, 'Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Like this,'" the former governor continued. "I said, 'Katherine, come on, now. I've held enough children in my hands. I know exactly what I'm doing. I'm an expert in that stuff.' She just freaks out and does it. [But] I think it's natural."
See Lyla and Jack's sibling moment above.